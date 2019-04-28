One of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting social media on fire with her sexy Instagram photos, have a look!

One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy hot, erotic and stunning pics and videos which she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looking breathtaking as she is seen posing in a sexy blue suit and is standing with a friend.

Her smile and the stunning eyes are to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Tamil, Oriya, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali films as well such as Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, To the London Calling, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Hamam fi Amsterdam, Bobby: Love and Lust, Ek Hi Bhool, Jalwa: Fun in Love, among several others.

She is known as the undisputed queen of the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films such as Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 , Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also starred in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she played the role of the sexy Jhuma Boudi and has also participated in reality television shows such as Nach Baliye 8, Comedy Nights Bachao, Kitchen Champion, among a few others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became extremely popular after she participated in the 10th season of popular television reality show Bigg Boss.

