Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Stunning lady Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot picture with none other than, Farah Khan. The most famous choreographer of Bollywood was seen having a gala time with the Dayan of Star Plus show, Nazar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: The stunning lady who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry, is currently enjoying the great success of her ongoing Star Plus’s famous show, Nazar. With her sexy stunts and witchy expressions in the show, Monalisa has won millions of hearts in the Indian telly world. The gorgeous diva who is now one of the most famous face of Star Parivar, made her television debut with Salman Khan’s popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

Well, the gorgeous star is not only the Bhojpuri bombshell but is also one of the Internet sensation, who is ruling the social media with her sexy dance videos and photos. Recently, Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another stunner picture with choreographer, Farah Khan. The beautiful treat for over 1.4 million fans was posted today i.e. December 21. Within hours of its uploading, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s hot picture with Farah Khan has garnered over 5k likes on the photo-sharing app.

In her as always Dayan avatar, Monalisa looks uber hot as she poses for a picture in a hot pink coloured saree with dropping golden kundan earrings. While, Bollywood director cum producer chose a simple look for the upcoming show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas. If you missed her latest look, here’s the sneak peek to it:

