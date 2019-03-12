Monalisa sexy dance video: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas has given some major hits to the regional cinema. The internet is flooded with hot photos and sizzling videos of Monalisa. With her sexy dance moves, the diva steals the hearts of fans every time. Every Monalisa fan must remember that she even appeared in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8 with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa sexy dance video: Bhojpuri glam doll Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, popular for her splendid performances in regional movies has once again set the Internet on fire. The diva is emerging as a social media sensation who creates a buzz with every stunning photo or video of her. Antara Biswas, better known with her stage name Monalisa has an envious body with a charming smile that makes her win a million hearts at a time. The Bhojpuri actor is currently impressing fans with her spectacular performance as a Daayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

The Instagram timeline of Monalisa is full of these super hot photos and videos which set the internet on fire every now and then. The huge fan base of the actor has doubled her popularity and people love her for the superb fashion sense too. The Bengali beauty has a number of sexy dance videos which are still surfacing the internet. With overflowing comment section, all of these videos have a huge number likes too.

To crash your Tuesday blues, we have brought some of the best dance videos of Monalisa posted on her official Instagram timeline, watch!

