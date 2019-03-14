Monalisa sexy dance video: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's sexy dance number Meri Ye Jawani has crossed 1 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. Her sexy dance moves are too hot to handle!

Monalisa sexy dance video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa’s sexy dance video on popular Bhojpuri song Meri Ye Jawani has crossed 1 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the sensuous dance video, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is dressed in a sexy golden crop top and black legging and her sexy latka-jhatkas in the video have driven fans crazy! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri dancers and all her dance videos go viral on social media in no time. Her sexy dance video Meri Ye Jawani is from the film Gharwali Baharwali.

The song has been sung by Khushbu Jain and the lyrics have been given by Vibhaker Pandey. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar and her acting skills are getting highly applauded. Monalisa became a household name after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She is also an Internet sensation and has a number of fan following on different social media platforms.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also featured in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films and has done over 200 Bhojpuri films such as Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, among many others.

