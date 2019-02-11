Monalisa sexy photos: Antara Biswas is a social media sensation with more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos and her glamorous looks. Monalisa made her acting debut back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but got her breakthrough in the Oriya industry. And has featured in more than 90 films in her acting career and has featured in Oriya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Hindi as well as Kannada language films!

Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share behind the scene photos from her star plus show Nazar. In the photos shared by the diva, she is sitting inside a police van posing in a floral grey salwar suit and kolhapuri style footwear. The photo in a span of just an hour has garnered 20k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments from her fans who are eagerly waiting to see her in this look!

Monalisa made her acting debut back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but got her breakthrough in the Oriya industry. She has done more than 90 films in her acting career and has featured in Oriya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Hindi as well as Kannada language films! Currently, she is filming for her show Nazar where she is playing the role of a Dayan.

Take a look at her viral photos here:



Some of her movies from her early years are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Ek Hi Bhool, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Bobby: Love and Lust, Encounter Dayanayak, To the London Calling, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, ade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More