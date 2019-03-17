Monalisa sexy photo: Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa has made a mark in the industry in her 22 year long acting career. She started her career back in 1997 with Jayate and since then has worked in more than 70 films. Take a look at her videos and pictures inside.

Monalisa sexy photo: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. The Bhojpuri sensation in 22 years has made a mark in the industry. She started her acting career back in 1997 as Aarti in Jayate but didn’t get breakthrough until the 2000s. She has worked in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi as well as Bhojpuri industry.

A few hours back Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute photograph of her dressed in a sleeveless check slip with a plunging neckline and white shorts. She had complimented her look with kohled eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark red lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 30k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty. She captioned her picture as It Sunday time to be cute, be happy and be blessed.

In her 22 year long career Monalisa has worked in many movies some of her movies are- Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Nagaram, Encounter Dayanayak, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa,Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, The Great Hero Hiralal, Jai Shree Ram, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa among various others.

Monalisa has etched mark in the hearts of millions of fans with her sexy moves her curvaceous body and her item songs. On the work front, she is currently shooting for her show Nazar were she plays the role of Mohana, the Daayan. The show is currently rolling the TRP Charts and has made Monalisa a social media sensation!

