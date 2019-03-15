Monalisa sexy video: Antara Biswas needs no introduction from her killer moves to her curvaceous body Monalisa is a social media sensation with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. She has worked in Kannada, Bhojpuri, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi industry.

Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa recently posted a video of hers dressed in a blue slip and striped boxer shorts. In the video, the ever so gorgeous Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is dancing in her room and promoting Vigo video.

The Bhojpuri sensation started her career back in 1997 in Jayate but didn’t bag recognition until the 2000s. The ever so gorgeous diva has worked in Kannada, Bhojpuri, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi industry in her 22 year long acting career.

Recently, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with Sanaya Irani. In the picture, both are posing on the sets of Nazar and are reminiscing their old Nach Baliye days. She captioned her picture as Met after so long feels so good to be back with Sanaya Irani. In the photo both of them are dressed in an ethnic avatar, Monalisa is all decked up in a yellow sleeveless suit whereas Sanaya is donning a sleeveless pink kurta with the floral skirt.

On the work front, Monalisa has featured in more than 90 films and is currently shooting for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a dayan.

