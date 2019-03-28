Monalisa sexy photo: Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The latest photo shared by the diva on her official Instagram account, we see Monalisa flaunting her sexy back in a royal blue dress!

One of the sexiest actors and dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has set social media on fire with her latest photo which she shared on social media app Instagram. In the picture, the Bhojpuri bombshell is seen flaunting her sexy back in a blackless sultry gown which is dark green in colour. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the key role of Mohana in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts lately.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. She became more popular after participating in the 10th season of the controversial reality show and became a household name during her stint in the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also known for her sexy and sizzling dance numbers which garner thousands and millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube. She has a huge fan base across the country and is also a social media sensation.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has starred in over 200 Bhojhpuri films such as Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, among many others and has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Oriya films.

She has starred in several Hindi films as well such as Jalwa: Fun in Love, Ek Hi Bhool, Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed a lot of news after she got married on national television to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She has participated in other Indian television reality shows such as Nach Baliye, among a few others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 1 million Instagram followers and is an Internet sensation as well.

