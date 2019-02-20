Monalisa photos: Antara Biswas is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Currently, on the work front, she is filming for her show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. The show is one of the leading shows on the TRP charts. Check out her top 20 hottest pictures inside.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has once again set the internet ablaze with her hot, sexy and sultry photos. The diva has been working in the industry from the past 22 years and has become an idol for her millions of followers who are crazy for her! She has worked in more than 70 films among which she has also featured in Kannada, Oriya, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Hindi industry as well.

Monalisa started her acting career back in 1998 with Jayate in 1997 but didn’t bag recognition until 2004, before that she featured in Oriya as well as Bengali films- Haman Fi Amsterdam, Jai Sriram, Daman: A victim of Marital Violence, Wrong Answer, Top Somrat, and Adhikar. Monalisa made her Bhojpuri debut ib 2008 with Bhole Shankar starring superstar Mithun Chakraborty and Manoj Tiwari in lead roles.

Take a look at some of her hottest pictures here:



however, Monalisa rose to fame after contesting in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 10, where she was in top 5 contestants. Currently, on the work front, she is filming for her show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. The show is one of the leading shows on the TRP charts and has made her a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More