Antara Biswas, commonly known by her stage name Monalisa is making fans drool with sizzling snaps shared by her on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant is savouring her fan following and keeping them wanting for more of her hot and eye-popping photographs.

Monalisa is one of the best dancers in the industry

Monalisa is slaying the role of a sexy witch in popular TV serial Nazar. Being the hottest Bhojpuri actress, she acted in several low budget films before making her debut in Bollywood with ‘Blackmail’, starring Ajay Devgn and Sunil Shetty. Millions of fans of the actress are in awe with her astounding clicks flooding over Instagram. Monalisa is on her toes when it comes to sweeping her fans with her mind-blowing pictures.

The actress has enacted in over 125 Bhojpuri films along with her performances in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She was the hottest contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. In 2010, Monalisa was reported as the most sought after actress in the Bhojpuri Film Industry by The Hindu. She married her boyfriend, a Bhojpuri actor, Vikrant Singh Rajput on the sets of Bigg Boss house on 17 January 2017, breaking the hearts of her never ending list of fans.

In addition to the cinema, she was also seen in the web series ‘Dupur Thakurpo’ in 2018. Some of her blockbuster hits are ‘Ek hi Bhool’ (2005), ‘Money Hai to Honey Hai’ (2008), ‘Tauba Tauba’ (2004), ‘Bobby: Love and Lust’ (2005), ‘Meri Life Mein Uski Wife’ (2009) and many more. Monalisa has appeared in several Tv series like ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ (2016), ‘Bigg Boss 10’ (2016), ‘Nach Baliye 8’ (2017), ‘Comedy Dangal’ (2017) and is currently acting in ‘Nazar’ portraying the hottest witch of the millenium.

