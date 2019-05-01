Monalisa sexy photos: One of the sexiest actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has stolen the show with her new sexy photo in which she is dressed in a beautiful blue floral dress with a plunging neckline!

Monalisa sexy photos: The sensational actress of the Bhojpuri cinema Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photo, dressed in a plunging neckline off-shoulder blue floral top, Monalisa is a sight to behold. The diva is currently ruling the TRP charts with her Starplus show Nazar where she plays the role of Mohana the Dayan. The actress who started her acting career 22 years back with Hindi language movie Jayate in 1997 has surely achieved a lot in her long acting career be it television shows, movies, item songs or her sexy photoshoots.

Monalisa in her long acting career has featured in more than 125 films be it Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada or Telugu, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in all. To add to her long list of achievements Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a contestant on the controversial Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. Born and brought up in Kolkata, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has come a long way to become the internet sensation she is!

With more than a million followers on Instagram, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas started her career first as a model before getting into the acting industry. The diva married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in 2017. Apart from acting the 36 year is an amazing dancer and has done many several songs in Bhojpuri.

Take a look at the picture here:

Isn’t she beautiful? Monalisa has complemented her look with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, open hair, and pink fur earrings. The picture in a span of just an hour has crossed 32k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty!

Some of her movies are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Jai Sriram, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Khubsurat Naukrani, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Dabangg Mora Balma among various other movies.

