Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is among the most trending actors of the industry as she masters the talent of sparkling her hotness on social media. The hottie has about 1.5 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the actor shared her throwback picture with husband Vikrant, have a look

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri star Monalisa leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps on adding charm and tries various innovative things with her husband Vikrant Singh. Both of them got married on the sets of Bigg Boss season 10, which happened in the history of Bigg Boss for the first time. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback picture with her husband of her vacations. Both of them are looking adorable posing creatively amidst the seashore.

The hottie is counted amongst the all-rounders of the industry as she has not only excelled in Bhojpuri, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali films but she has also let her talent flourish in Hindi TV shows. After appearing in Bigg Boss the actor came into limelight and got an opportunity to work in Hindi TV show –Nazar where she is well appreciated for playing the role of a Daayan.

Monalisa is an avid social media user and keeps on updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The sensation is also known for her dancing style and has given major hits to the industry like Muaai Dihala Rajaji, Pala Satake, and Ye Ho Piya Garva Laggav Na and many more. The actor has worked really hard in the early days of her career and has proved herself well in every task allotted to her whether it is acting or impressing her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More