Monalisa sexy photos: Antara Biswas recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot dressed in black lace saree and oh boy! she is a sight for sore eyes. On the work front, she is currently shooting for her Star Plus show Nazar. Check out her music videos and photos here.

Monalisa sexy photos: Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is one of the hottest Bhojpuri stars who has achieved a lot in a span of just a small time. From making her debut into Bollywood industry to starring in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odiya movies, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a star and she knows it.

Taking to her Instagram profile, the internet sensation shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot dressed in a black lace saree. The diva has paired up her look with purple eyeshadow, red glossy lipstick, diamond earrings, and curled hair.

Shared an hour back the post has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty. The Bhojpuri star started her acting career back in 1997 with Jayate but didn’t bag breakthrough until the later 2000s. Apart from starring in more than sixty films, she has also appeared as a contestant in the biggest reality show Bigg Boss.

Take a look at her photos here:

Some of her movies are- Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Encounter Dayanayak, Bunty Aur Babli, Tauba Tauba, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Ab BAs!, Vathiyar, Nagaram, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Blackmail, Jagadam, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Biwi no 1, Ziddi Aashiq, ijat, Bhojpuriya Don, Nainihal, Saat Saheliya, Hum Bahubali, Saat Saheliya, Devra Bada Satawela, and many more.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for her show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan, Mohana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App