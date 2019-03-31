Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning in her multi-coloured swimsuit with waterlogged hair. One of the sexiest actors and dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisha never let go any chance to let her fans go weak on their knees. Have a look inside.

Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri stunner Antara Biswas aka Monalisa’s Sunday selfie will surely make your day. The Bhojpuri bombshell took to her Instagram profile and shared a Sunday morning selfie, in a hot swimsuit with waterlogged hair. One of the sexiest actors and dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisha is the internet sensation nowadays after she is seen playing the key role of Mohana in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts lately. The Bhojpuri queen is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. She came to limelight after participating in the 10th season of the controversial reality show.

The actor managed to garner much love from her fans, and have a huge fan base across the country. She managed to get millions of views and likes on the video-streaming platform YouTube. Antara Biswas has worked over 200 Bhojpuri films and ruled in the hearts of her fans. Her famous films are as Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke not only that the gorgeous actor shown her excellent acting skills in the field of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Oriya movies.

She has starred in several Hindi films as well such as Half Fry Hyderabadi, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Ek Hi Bhool, Bobby: Love and Lust, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas fixed herself in the headlines after getting hitched to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house on the National Television. She has participated in other Indian television reality shows such as Nach Baliye, among a few others.

