Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again taken the Internet by storm with her sexy and sultry photo shared by her on her official Instagram account on Saturday. Donned in a swimsuit, Monalisa looks like a beauty in the black and white photo as she poses for the camera.

Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again taken the Internet by storm with her sexy and sultry photo shared by her on her official Instagram account on Saturday. Donned in a sexy swimsuit, Monalisa looks like a beauty in the black and white photo as she poses for the camera. The sexy Bhojpuri actress is currently riding on the success of her latest television supernatural serial Nazar which airs on Star Plus. The show is well liked by the fans and has receives many good reviews. Monalisa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films.

The actress has also featured in many Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well and became a household name after participating in the 10th season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

She stole all the thunder when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot itself in the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa keeps sharing her beautiful and sexy photos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan following on social media. She has become a sensation on social media platform and her photos and dance videos go viral on the Internet in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a terrific dancer and her videos on YouTube garner millions of likes in no time. She is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More