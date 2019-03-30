Monalisa sexy photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning hearts with her stunning and breathtaking photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. Her latest photos in a blue dress have taken social media by storm!

Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who shared sexy photos on her Instagram account on Saturday morning has been breaking the Internet as her photos are too hot to handle! In the photo, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation is seen dressed in a sexy blue off-shoulder dress with white polka dots and her sexy pose is way too sexy to handle! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Known to be one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films such as Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, The Great Hero Hiralal, Jeevan Yudhh, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Ziddi Aashiq, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Dabangg Mora Balma, Khatailal Mithailal , Bhole Shankar, Kasam Wardi Ke, among many others.

She has also appeared in several item songs in many Bhojpuri films. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also participated in reality shows such as dance reality show Nach Baliye in the 8th season, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Dangal, Kitchen Champion, among a few others.

The diva is currently seen playing the role of a witch—Mohana in Star Plus’s popular daily soap Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a very popular face across the country after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s stint in the show got her a lot of love and she became a household name post that. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has worked in Bengali, Marathi, Hindi, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telegu films is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media apps such as Instagram. She is one of the most popular actresses and a phenomenal dancer as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More