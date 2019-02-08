Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is an all-time stunner and we know it. This time too, the diva created buzz on the internet with her hot and sexy avatar. Donning a stylish yellow dress, Monalisa posted her latest photo which has taken the internet by a storm. With her curvy figure, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is raising temperatures all over again. Take a look yourself!

One of the most popular Bhojpuri divas, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sways her fans with every photo update of her. The hottie of the industry is known to create a buzz with her sexy latke and Jhatke. This time too, Monalisa is stealing the limelight with her astonishing photo. Monalisa has been ruling the world of internet with her spectacular photos and videos. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on treating her fans with the most stunning avatars of her every now and then.

Continuing to win hearts, the Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her in a sexy yellow dress. Monalisa is a pro in posing and these photos are proof! The sexy curvaceous body and the lit dressing sense of the diva makes her win a million hearts at once. In her latest photos, Monalisa is also seen posing in a natural background and looking absolutely flawlessly beautiful. Take a look!

Monalisa is currently impressing fans with her superb acting in Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. Well, without a doubt, she is hottest Daayan you will see! The supernatural show airs on Star Plus. Monalisa shot to fame with her instincts in the juicy controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 10 and since then, she never looked back. Monalisa has given numerous hits to the Bhojpuri cinema too including Suhaag and Pratigya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More