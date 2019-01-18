Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojouri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to set the temperatures soaring with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen looking too hot to handle in a white t-shirt paired with blue denim shorts. As she takes social media by storm with her sensational and bold photos, Monalisa is currently vacationing in Cambodia with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Have a look at the photos here-

Be it setting the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves or sizzling the screens with her sexy photos, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas knows how to woo her fans. As she continues to garner praises for her stint in telly show Nazar, Monalisa has jet off to Cambodia with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. As a pleasant surprise for her fans, Monalisa shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account on Friday that are making everyone go weak in the knees.

Finding peace under the glaring sun of Cambodia, Monalisa is a sight to behold as she poses for the camera. Raising the temperatures with her holiday avatar, Monalisa is seen looking uber-hot in a white low-neck t-shirt, blue denim shorts, sneakers and blow-dried hair. Flaunting her curves in the body-hugging attire, Monalisa is making jaws drop with her killer looks.

Have a look at the photos shared by Monalisa on her Instagram account-

Garnering over 83, 465 likes on Instagram, Monalisa’s photos are going viral on social media. Reflecting her craze among the fans, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises and compliments.

Having worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa is one of the most bankable and talented actors in the industry. As she tops the TRP charts with her telly show Nazar, Monalisa is solidifying her position as one of the leading ladies of Television.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More