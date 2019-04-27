Monalisa sexy photos: Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa has more than one million followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities. On the work side, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently shooting for her show, Nazar, where she plays the role of Mohana the Daayan.

Monalisa sexy photos: The Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is back again to take the internet by storm with her sexy stills dressed in a shimmery pink dress, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a sight to behold, complementing her look with a high ponytail, drop earrings, and red high heels. The internet sensation Monalisa who has worked in the acting industry for more than twenty-two years has surely achieved a lot in her long career whether it be working in multilingual movies such as Oriya, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil Or Telugu Monalisa has featured everywhere!

Taking to her Instagram handle Monalisa shared a series of photographs from her event in Kolkata she wrote About last Night dark night & music… my kinda way to start the weekend, thank you The Club Levels for having me. Such a great time. #Kolkata #EventDiaries. The picture has already crossed 250k likes in a span of just an hour and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her hot body and her dressing style!

Take a look at her photo from the event here:

The diva started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate bit didn’t bag recognition until the later years. Some of her movies from her old days are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Top Somrat, Adhikar, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Bobby: Love and Lust, Encounter Dayanayak, Nagaram, To the London Calling, Ek Chatur Naar, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife , Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kat, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kasam Wardi Ke, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare and many other hit movies.

