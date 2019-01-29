Monalisa sets her Instagram account on fire donned in deep violet, embellished dress, flaunting her curve for the best. The too hot to handle photograph posted a few moments back is booming with unending likes and comments of her fans.

Monalisa sexy photos: The former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa took the internet by storm as soon as she posted her photograph on Instagram, taken at Film City. In the pictures, she is seen donning an off-shoulder, deep violet dress that she accessorised with a pair of earrings, finger ring, kohl in eyes, simply nude lips and open tresses slaying the look. Monalisa enjoys a huge fan following across the country, having acted in up to 125 Bhojpuri films. The sexy actress is known to be the highest paid Bhojpuri actress with sexy dance moves.

Enacting currently as an antagonist in the supernatural daily soap Nazar, the Bhojpuri sensation is grabbing the eyeballs with her magic as she impersonates the hottest witch of the millennium. From television daily soaps to web-series to Bhojpuri films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured everywhere which makes her one of the most popular actors.

Monalisa is also a very regular social media user and loves sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. In the latest photo which was shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation looks astounding. With more than a million followers, the Bhojpuri queen keeps sharing her sensational photos which go viral in no time.

