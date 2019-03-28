Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri queen stuns in red gown: Recently, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa had shared another picture in a red coloured monokini with a floral printed shrug. The latest post of Bhojpuri sensation garnered over thousands of likes. Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s top trp show, Nazar.

Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa looks super sexy in a maroon ensemble.The Bhojpuri diva has emerged as one of the best and adored actresses in the industry. Donning in a maroon dress, Monalisa in her official Instagram posted the latest picture on the social network. The diva can be seen looking perfect in a tight dress in an amazing smile. Monalisa has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri movies and has Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Odiya under her belt, is also a famous Internet star who has millions of followers.

Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s top trp show, Nazar. The dream lady has also shared on her official Instagram handle to let her fanbase know that she will appear in the upcoming maha episode of Divya Drishti in order to join hands with Pishachini who too is a witch.

She has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. However, she rose to greater heights of popularity with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.

Monalisa has worked in hundreds of movies in different regional languages including Hindi, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu. She has been featured in films like Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Ek Chatur Naar, Khubsurat Naukrani, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, among others.

The internet sensation diva has more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot, sexy, sultry and sizzling pics and videos. Monalisa has a massive fan base across the country and has become a household name after starring in Nazar in the lead role.

Her latest sexy pictures on Instagram will give you goosebumps, the actor has earned a lot of fan base across the globe mostly South India where she is famous for her roles and sexy look.

