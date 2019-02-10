Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive fan following. The diva has been a part of many successful hits and is now currently winning hearts in television world. Not just this, she has also become an internet sensation with her hot and sexy photos and this latest photo of her pouting is breaking the internet. Take a look!

Bhojpuri film industry is full of gorgeous ladies and one of the most sizzling actor is Monalisa. Well-known with her stage name, Antara Biswas is an all-time stunner. Enjoying a massive fan following on Instagram, the actor keeps on sharing latest photos of her to impress fans. Be it the sexy and sultry look or the desi avatar, Monalisa slays it all. The photos of her in sarees is all about class and style.

Time and again, Monalisa keeps on hogging headlines for her sensational photo updates. Once again, she is looting hearts all over for her gorgeous photos. Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post glimpses of her saturday night where she can be seen partying and posing with friends. In one of these photos, Monalisa can be seen pouting with a female friend of hers and it enough to leave you breathless. Donning a gorgeous blue dress, the actor looks absolutely stunning. Take a look at the sexy pout of her!

Well, this is not the first time the diva has swayed fans with her astonishing photos. She has a hundreds of hot and happening stills on her timeline and no wonder she garners a million likes on her photographs. Here are some of them!

