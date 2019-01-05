Monalisa Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa uploaded a couple of photos on her official Instagram page lately. With a massive fan following, the diva is the most popular actress in the Bhojpuri industry. From her shooting dairies to her vacation shenanigans, Mona often posts on social media and loves to gain attention from her fans and followers.

Monalisa Instagram photos: Antara Biswas, better known as Monalisa, is surely a diva who has gained massive stardom in Bhojpuri Cinema. Having worked in more than 200 films in different genres, Mona has lately emergest as the paid actress in the industry. Her videos have gained utmost attention on YouTube with innumerable likes, comments and appreciation.

In order to be connected with her audience, Mona likes to keep her fans updated, with her photos on her official Instagram page. From her shooting dairies to her vacation shenanigans, Mona often posts on social media and loves to gain attention from her fans and followers. Lately, she posted a photo on her Instagram page, in which she was seen having a gala time in a bathtub which was beautifully decorated with red roses. Surely, it was a beautiful picture!

The hottie was born in a Hindu Bengali family. She adopted a name called Monalisa, to be known in the Bhojpuri industry. She started her journey into Bollywood with a low budget film titled Blackmail, in which she was featured with Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

But with her talent and passion for acting, she became part of innumerable films in various languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. It remains to be seen how will Mona surprise her fans!

