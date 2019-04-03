Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana aka Dayan in Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback Dupur Thakurpo looks. In a pink see-through saree, Monalisa looks hot in her latest post.

Monalisa sexy photos: She is hot, sexy and one of the most famous faces of Bhojpuri industry. Well, she is none other than Monalisa who won millions of hearts by flaunting her sultry dance moves in movies and songs. The stunning lady who has over 150 Bhojpuri films under her belt, is also known for her versatility due to her performances in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Besides that, she is also a television star. After participating in Salman Khan’s emotive reality show, Bigg Boss season 10, Monalisa bagged the protagonist role in Star Plus’ supernatural show, Nazar.

The lady who enjoys millions of followers on social media, is seen essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in the show. Quite famous for surprising her followers with sexy pictures and videos, Antara Biswas is totally the Internet sensation. Treating her fans with back to back posts in her Dayan avatar, Monalisa surprised her fans with her hot pictures in Jhuma Boudi looks. In a pink netted saree with dropping earrings, Monalisa chose to treat her huge fan following with her hot see through saree. Well, her pink lip-colour and nail paint with Bengali traditional bangles is what stole the limelight of the pictures. Her series of hot photos were shared on official Instagram handle with a username, AsliMonalisa.

Remembering her Dupur Thakurpo days, Monalisa captioned the post as, that’s how I started a beautiful journey, a year back, this day. Take a look at the post that has garnered over 2k likes within minutes of its upload.

Monalisa aka Anara Biswas is known for her Bhojpuri movies like Devra Bada Satawela, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Pocket Gangsters and Sarkar Raj.

With Comedy Nights Bachao, Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye 8, Comedy Dangal, Nazar and Kitchen Champions in her television kitty, Monalisa recently appeared in Star Plus’new show Divya Drishti as Mohana.

