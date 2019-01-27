Monalisa sexy photos: Queen of Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is known for her popular appearance in TV soap titled Nazar, in which she plays the role of Daayan. Here are some of the photos the diva shared on her official Instagram page, which has gained a lot of attention.

Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is known to kill the internet, not form today, but from a very long time. It was when she started her career in the Bhojpuri Cinema and did some really amazing films. She is now known for her popular appearance in TV soap titled Nazar, in which she plays the role of Daayan. Coming to her photos, just like her fellow competitors the diva is very popular through her Instagram page.

The below photo has been taken from her official Instagram page, where she actually uploaded this beautiful photo. In the post, the Bhojpuri queen is seen in a a navy saare, with which she opted for an off shoulder blouse, which is quite in fashion these days. To add more hotness to the photo, she used smokey eyes and a dark lip shade or makeup. Besides, that her long earnings completed the whole look.

Here Monalisa is seen in a very different attire. She is seen in peach-coloured suit, with less makeup as compared to her other post. This was as well shared on her official Instagram page, which has a massive fan following.

To add more beauty to it, she wore a tiny black bindi, that completed this gracious look. The best part about her is she knows how to manage all types of looks. In the below photos, she proves that she is surely versatile, not just in acting but in terms of carrying looks as well.

