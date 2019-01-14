Monalisa sexy video: One of the most loved celebrities of Bhojpuri film industry- Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her latest dance video on Instagram. In the video shared by Monalisa, the diva can be seen dancing on the song Mera Naam Tu. The song Mera Naam Tu is from the film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The video shared by Monalisa is receiving a lot of appreciation on social media and is about to cross 1 lakh views in no time.

Known to set the screens on fire with her sensational dance moves and on-screen charm, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa never skips a chance to make everyone go weak in the knees. As she ventures into telly space with her latest show Nazar, Monalisa keeps treating everyone with her ravishing photos and videos on social media. Being the Bollywood buff that she is, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest dance video that proves why Monalisa rules hearts.

In the video posted by Monalisa on Instagram, the diva can be seen dancing on the romantic song Mera Naam Tu from the film Zero. Looking absolutely stunning in an ethnic avatar, Monalisa can be seen donning a purple suit with statement earrings, a bindi on the temple and hair tied in long braid. As she twirls and grooves on the song playfully, Monalisa is stealing hearts on social media.

Garnering 95,353 views in no time, the video is a hit on the photo-sharing platform and is garnering a lot of praises and compliments from her fans and followers. Having worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa is one of the sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri Film Industry. She was also a participant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.

Speaking about Zero, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles and was helmed by Aanand L Rai. Released on December 21, Zero failed to work its magic at the box office.

