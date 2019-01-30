Monalisa, Ravi Kishan video: The Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is always a treat for the eyes to watch. The sexy actress is also loved for her seductive dance moves along with her movies. She never shies away from the camera and grabs every opportunity to flaunt her moves and lure her fans.

Monalisa, Ravi Kishan video: Mohini Mooratiya is a very popular Bhojpuri song from the film Rakhtbhoomi well-liked by the public. The song is voiced by Kuldeep Shukla and Rekha Rao while the lyrics are written by Abhimanyu Shukla. The song which is directed by Ganesh Pandey has always been known to pop the eyes of the audience. M. Faisal Riaz’s directorial is produced by Poonam Damani & Shruti Maheshwari. Ravi Kishan, Monalisa, Ehshan Khan, Shashi Kiran, Sambhavna Seth, Urvasi Solanki and Seema Singh are the star cast of the film with Ravi Kishan and Monalisa at the pivotal role. Mohini Mooratiya features the duo, romancing and dancing while making the public go berzerk.

Monalisa worked in several low budget films before making her debut in Bollywood with Blackmail, starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. The former Bigg Boss contestant has a humongous fan following on the social media. She married her boyfriend, a Bhojpuri actor, Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house.

Ravi Kishan is a popular Bhojpuri actor who has done several hit movies and TV shows. In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 in 2012. In 2017 he made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch with Vikram.

