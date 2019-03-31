Monalisa sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another hot video in a red coloured saree from the set of her ongoing Star Plus show, Nazar. In the supernatural show, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen as Dayan aka Mohana Rathod.

Monalisa sexy videos: Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa in the entertainment industry, began her acting career at a very young at. Just like Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, she has worked in different film industries like Hindi, Telugu, Bhojpuri and Odiya. The stunning lady with her very first Bhojpuri movie, won millions of hearts. With 150 Bhojpuri films and many lingual ones, Monalisa enjoys a long list of blockbuster movies under her belt which turned her into a superstar of the regional industry.

With her superhit career, she also enjoys millions of followers on social media who simply adore her beauty via pictures and videos. Not just the fanbase, Monalisa too makes sure her followers are well updated about her personal as well as professional life on social media. Her photo and video posts are proof that the lady barely misses a chance of flaunting her beauty. Recently, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share a video in which she is seen walking down the stairs like a model. In a red saree, donned with braided hair-do, nude make-up and coordinated bangles, Monalisa looks hot as she walked for the camera which captured her beauty and sensuous expressions in the short clip. If you missed Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the video which garnered over 65k likes here:

On the work front, Monalisa who made her television debut with Chotki Thakurayin actor Rani Chatterjee in Comedy Nights Bachao, came to limelight after she entered Salman Khan’s controversial house Bigg Boss 10 as a participant. Her sweetness and calmness in every situation was highly praised by the audience. After getting hitched to her long-term beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, on the sets of Bigg Boss, she was then seen participating in Nach Baliye 8 along with her hubby who too is a superstar in Bhojpuri industry.

Currently, Monalisa is busy enjoying the love and praises she is garnering from her television audience. She is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’ supernatural show, Nazar.

