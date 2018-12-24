Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a Bhojpuri sensation and a phenomenal dancer who has been driving millions of her fans crazy with her sexy dance moves on superhit Bhojpuri songs which garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a Bhojpuri sensation and a phenomenal dancer who has been driving millions of her fans crazy with her sexy dance moves on superhit Bhojpuri songs which garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and also become a household name after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has also worked in Marathi, Bengali, Hindi and Tamil film industry as well.

Antara Biswas is a sexy dancer who sets the stage and screen on fire with her sexy latka-jhatkas on Bhojpuri item numbers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in many films and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri item numbers along with Bhojpuri superstars such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others. Monalisa is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s Bhojpuri songs garner many views on YouTube all thanks to her massive fan following on social media.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan base on photo-sharing app Instagram as well. Here are the top 10 Bhojpuri songs of the star:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More