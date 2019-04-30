One of the sexiest actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has stolen the show with her new sexy video in which she is dressed in a pink suit!

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been steaming it up on Instagram with her sexy and hot videos which she keeps posting to entertain her fans and tell them all about the events in her life! The diva, who is seen playing the role of a witch in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar, is celebrating the successful run of 200 episodes of the show and in order to express her excitement, the Bhojpuri sensation shared a stunning video on her official Instagram account to thank all her fans and followers!

In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy pink suit and she is looking way too cute in the video. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses of all times and is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

She has starred in movies like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, among several others and has also worked in Bengali, Marathi, Oriya and Tamil films.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among several others.

