Monalisa video: One of the most sensational actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she is seen wishing all her fans a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Monalisa video: Nazar actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa on Monday morning shared an adorable video on her Instagram account wishing all her fans a very happy Maha Shivratri. In the video, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa posing with a Lord Shiva’s idol while a devotional song is playing in the background. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is playing a negative role in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar. However, she is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and has also starred in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa became a popular name across the country after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is currently winning hearts with her amazing performance in supernatural show Nazar.

Monalisa grabbed all headlines post her marriage to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She has a huge fan base on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos to entertain her millions of followers.

