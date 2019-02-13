Monalisa video: Bhojpuri dancing queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant shared a sexy dance video on her official Instagram account which has taken social media by storm!

Monalisa video: Bhojpuri queen and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday has taken social media by storm! In the dance video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy floral print short dress and is dancing to the tunes of Lamberghini song by The Doorbeen featuring Ragini. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy dance moves in the video in which she is seen dancing on Lamberghini are just too hot to handle!

In the video, we see Monalisa dancing around a tree in a sultry dress! One of the leading and the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is known for working in Bhojpuri films. She has by far featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the top artists from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Monalisa became a household name after participating, in reality, show Bigg Boss in the 10th season. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and Monalisa was one of the finalists on the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s superhit show Nazar and has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

