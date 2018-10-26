Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is one of the most bankable actors in the regional film industry. Known to rule a million hearts, the actor sways fans with her sizzling moves always. Now that she is winning hearts with her show Nazar on Star Plus, this year she will also be debuting in the Star Parivaar Awards as a Sadasya. Showing her excitement for the same, Monalisa posted a promo video on her Instagram.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is one of the most bankable actors in the regional film industry. Known to rule a million hearts, the actor sways fans with her sizzling moves always. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a massive fan-following of 1.2 million on Instagram and she treats her fans with her stunning photo updates every now and then.

Antara Biswas holds more than 125 films under her name and she is now recognised as one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the Bhojpuri film business. Shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 10, Monalisa has now become a social media star too. This year is going to end on a very happy note as Monalisa will be debuting for Star Parivaar Awards. Showing her excitement for the same, Antara took to her official Instagram account posted a promo video of Star Parivaar Awards 2018 featuring her and a co-star Ruby.

In the video, Monalisa can be seen expressing her feelings about her first ever Star Parivaar Awards appearance as a Star Sadasya. The award ceremony will go on air on November 4 at 8 pm. This Sunday, Monalisa fans will surely get a treat as she will be flaunting her latke-jhatke in the grand ceremony.

The charming smile, beautiful face and curvaceous body of the diva make her one of the most sizzling actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. After winning a million hearts over there, the actor is now featuring on star plus too. Monalisa posts alluring photos of her that can sweep anyone of his feet. Now the gorgeous lady has surprised her fans with a good news on her timeline.

Until then, here some of the astonishing stills from her gallery:

