Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas enjoys a massive fan following on social media and wins a million hearts on every photo she posts. This time too, the actor has created a buzz on the internet with her sexy dance moves on Atif Aslam's hit song Dil Diya Gallan, watch video

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently impressing her fans with her performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar where she is playing the hottest witch ever. No wonder why Monalisa is known as one of the sexiest actresses among all the Bhojpuri stars. Being an avid social media user, she sways her fans every now and then with her astonishing clicks. More than 1.2 people on Instagram are following her for the heart-hacking photos and videos of her. This is not the first time that Antara has taken the internet by storm with her moves, the diva has always been hogging headlines for her latke and jhatke.

Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post this sizzling video of her dancing on the tunes of Salman Khan-starrer hit Dil Diyaa Gallan.

Donning a gorgeous red saree with a shimmery blouse, the lady is popping eyes with her sexy moves. Leaving her neck bare and flaunting the low cut blouse, she dazzling like a queen. Monalisa completed her look with matching red bangles and red bindi which is suiting her glowing face as ever.

Monalisa is one of those bankable actors who leaves her fans amazed with every glance. After showcasing an adorable chemistry with Bhojpuri actors on screen, the actor is currently busy with her serial Nazar. Carrying this sultry saree with utmost elegance is what makes her an inpiration for many girls out there. The curvaceous body of this beauty makes her absolutely irresistable in sarees.

Here are some more stunning photos from her gallery which will surely leave you breathless:

