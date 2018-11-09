Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is swaying fans with her excellent performance in television show Nazar. the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a video which will hint the audience about what is going to happen in the next episode of Nazar. Monalisa looks extremely scary in the video and her incredible acting skills are stealing the show.

Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is swaying fans with her excellent performance in television show Nazar. She has already been winning hearts with her work in Bhojpuri cinema but now she is basking praises for her daily soap on Star Plus in which she plays the role of a Daayan. The glam doll of the regional film industry, Monalisa is known to steal the spotlight with every photo or video of her. Being an avid social media user, she keeps her fans updated with her daily life.

This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a video which will hint the audience about what is going to happen in the next episode of Nazar. Monalisa shared the video in order to give a glimpse of the big twist that is going to take place in the storyline of the show. Describing that in her caption, she wrote that it is a precap of what is going to be shown next. Monalisa on the behalf of the Daayan she is playing in the show warned the audience that she is back now and that they should be aware now.

Monalisa looks extremely scary in the video and her incredible acting skills are stealing the show. The sensuous and seductive actor from Bhojpuri film industry is playing the most happening daayan of Indian television. Whenever she appears on the screen, the fans go crazy over her. Recently, we even witnessed the glamorous avatar of the actor in Star Parivaar Awards 2018 when she looks absolutely exquisite. Here are some of the hottest stills of her:

