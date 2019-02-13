Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajput kissing photo: Bhojpuri queen and popular television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest photo in which she is seen kissing her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajput kissing has gone viral on social media.

Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajput kissing photo: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a former Bigg Boss contestant and a very popular Bhojpuri actress who has featured in many Bhojpuri films such as Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, among many others. The diva not only became a household name after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss but also made headlines after she got married to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the show.

They have been married for 2 years now and are one of the most adored celebrity couples. As the Valentines Day week is going on and love is in the air, the actress on the occasion of Kiss Day shared an adorable photo on her Instagram in which she is seen kissing hubby Vikrant Singh Rajput.

The photo has gone viral on social media as the lovebirds look adorable with each other. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films and is also a phenomenal dancer who has a massive fan base across the country.

