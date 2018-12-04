Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa, is currently seen in Nazar, which is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. Besides winning our hearts with her amazing performance in the show, Monalisa is leaving no stone unturned to woo fans with her stunning and beautiful photos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is mostly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa, is currently seen in Nazar, which is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. Besides winning our hearts with her amazing performance in the show, Monalisa is leaving no stone unturned to woo fans with her stunning and beautiful photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. In the latest photo, we see Monalisa dressed in a stunning pink saree. She is looking like a princess as she poses for the camera in these breathtaking photos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is mostly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry but has also worked in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Marathi film industry. Monalisa was one of the finalists on the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Monalisa got hitched to her longtime beau Vikraant on national television during her stint on the popular show Bigg Boss.

She has a huge fan base and has acted in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and has appeared in many films for item numbers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has phenomenal dance skills and a huge fan base on social media as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More