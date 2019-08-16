Monalisa's top 10 bridal wear: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antra Biswas as we all know is the diva of Bhojpuri entertainment world and the stunner looks smoking hot in every attire she wore, here are top 10 bridal wear of Monalisa which will guide you on this festive season.

Monalisa’s top 10 bridal wear: Bhojpuri cinema has a megastar who had marked her mettle in both the worlds of the entertainment industry, from Bhojpuri to Tellywood TV serials she has it all, Yes! we are talking about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The diva as we all know is the stunner of Bhojpuri films, her curvaceous body and talismanic moves make everyone to fall for her and not only that the hottie is an ace actress too.

Monalisa truly a blessing for Bhojpuri film industry in every aspect be it her fine fashion sense or the confidence she carries, the diva nails it in every attire from mini skirts to sarees, she carries it off so well that it becomes a fashion trend, not just that, the stunner also reflects the true Indian beauty with pinch of ‘SWAG’ in her.

The hottie till now has worked in more than 200 films and not just Bhojpuri she has marked her mettle in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Bengali films, some of her songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi are all-time hit dongs and till now got more than a millions of views.

Al together the diva with her desi avatar makes her fans to fall in love with her over an over again, the beautiful lass currently performing a negative role in the star plus serial Nazar as Mohana and till now she has been lauded for her commendable work in the serial.

Monalisa’s top 10 bridal wear that will help you to dress for any occasion

