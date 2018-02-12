Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt have been giving us some major Monday motivation and gym goals. Ranveer on Monday shared a picture on his Instagram account in which the actor is sweating it out at the gym with Alia and defining partner goals.

Soon after the internet was all praises for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first still from their upcoming film Gully Boy, the two have once again managed to break the internet after a picture of the Gully Boy co-stars working out together at the gym went viral on social media. Ranveer Singh on Monday took to his Instagram account to share a picture in which he is seen killing the Monday blues by sweating it out at the gym with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. “Partner Goals 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation @aliaabhatt,” Ranveer Singh captioned the image.

Ever since the still of Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was released, fans are unable to control their excitement about seeing them together on screen. Also, it will be the first time when Alia and Ranveer will feature together in a film and now with looking at them giving us gym and partner goals, it is evident that Ranveer and Alia have been bonding well on and off screen. Also, their killer expressions in the picture while exercising are priceless. The much-anticipated film is being shot in the early mornings at Mumbai’s busiest slum, Dharavi in the past few days.

Partner Goals 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation @aliaabhatt A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:21pm PST

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is a musical drama which is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It is being co-produced by Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles and is slated to release on February 14, 2019. The film is based on the lives of street rappers such as Divine (rapper) and Naezy known for their song “Mere Gully Mein” in Mumbai.