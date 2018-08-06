Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fitness spree and that makes her one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses of all times. The diva's recent transformation after her pregnancy was extremely motivating and even after gaining a lot of weight during her pregnancy; Kareena got back to shape in no time.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fitness spree and that makes her one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses of all times. The diva’s recent transformation after her pregnancy was extremely motivating and even after gaining a lot of weight during her pregnancy; Kareena got back to shape in no time. She keeps sharing her gym photos and videos which are truly an inspiration for many women and now her latest gym photos and video in which Bebo is seen flaunting her sexy curves have been breaking the Internet since morning.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are not only Kareena’s very close friends but also her gym buddies. Both Kareena and Malaika had a Pilate’s session with Pilate’s instructor Namrata Purohit and the photos from their sessions have taken social media by storm.

Namrata Purohit on Monday shared some of the photos on her Instagram account in which the divas and showing their kickass pilate sessions and it has been breaking the Internet since then. Dressed in sexy black gym wear, Kareena, Malaika and Namrata look exceptionally hot and fit at the same time. It is not only one of the best Monday motivations but will also inspire many women to hit the gym today and opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently riding on the success of her blockbuster film Veere Di Wedding in which she not only delivered a phenomenal performance but also looked stunning in her sexy avatar as Kalindi in the film. Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Kareena broke many stereotypes with her massive transformation after giving birth to little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and getting back into shape!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More