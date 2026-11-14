‘Money Is Not…’ Remember Sharad Kapoor From SRK’s Josh? Actor Makes Emotional Appeal To Film Industry For Work | WATCH VIDEO

Sharad Kapoor, who is widely recognized as Prakash Sharma, who appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Josh released in the year 2000, has reached out to the film industry in an emotional plea regarding employment. In a video posted by actress and animal rights activist Jaya Bhattacharya on her Instagram account, Sharad requested CINTAA to help him get back to work.

Sharad explained that he does not require any monetary aid. He simply wanted good work and some encouragement from the industry.

“I am looking for good work. And I need your support,” Sharad said in the video. He added that even a little moral support would mean a lot to him before making it clear: “Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again.”

Why did Sharad Kapoor appeal to the film industry?







The video follows days after earlier clips involving Sharad Kapoor appeared on the Internet, causing people to worry about his well-being and conditions. In one of the videos, the actor could be seen getting emotional about his four pet dogs being transferred to a welfare centre for animals.

The dogs have been put up in a centre operated by the youth organization, YODA, which is based out of Mumbai. It is only a temporary arrangement, and the actor has said that he hopes to take his dogs back once his conditions change. The videos caused people to worry about the well-being and finances of the actor. However, Sharad Kapoor’s latest plea shows that his main priority is getting another chance to act.

What happened to Sharad Kapoor? Actor reveals Barcelona football injury

In the video, Sharad further explained about the leg injury that made him unavailable for work. Sharad mentioned that the injury occurred because he was playing football when he visited Barcelona. Talking about the incident, the actor humorously added that observing seasoned players made him think that he was good at football too. Sharad compared himself with football great Lionel Messi before saying that another player’s leg came in contact with him resulting in injury.

According to Sharad, doctors believe that he will fully recover in the coming two months. Sharad is confident of getting back to work in January 2027.

Sharad Kapoor is open to films, television and OTT projects

It is worth noting that Sharad Kapoor was also open to doing other kinds of projects, which would include film, television, and OTT. He specifically named some of the OTT platforms, which include Netflix and Jio. He said that he would welcome any offer, should one come his way.

Sharad Kapoor started off his acting career with the movie “Dastak”. He starred in a number of Hindi movies. But what probably defines him best is his portrayal of the character of Prakash Sharma, the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Max in Josh (2000). He also did movies such as “Yeh Hai Jalwa” and “LOC: Kargil”.

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