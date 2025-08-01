Home > Entertainment > Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

Monty Sharma reveals how Arijit Singh, once an aspiring singer patiently learning in studios, now commands ₹2 crore per live show. Highlighting Arijit’s hard work and the evolving music industry, Monty admires his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a superstar and a powerful music brand.

Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 02:59:42 IST

Monty Sharma, the composer behind iconic soundtracks like Saawariya, Black, and Ram-Leela, recently opened up about the staggering rise of singer Arijit Singh — both in fame and in fee. Speaking candidly, Monty revealed that Arijit now charges around ₹2 crore for a single live performance.

The Evolution of Arijit Singh and the Changing Music Industry

It’s a far cry from where Arijit started. Monty fondly recalled a time when Arijit was just an eager learner, quietly sitting in his recording studio for hours, simply observing. “He would be there for six hours straight, wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t take breaks — just sitting and learning,” Monty said. Those humble beginnings reflected a hunger and patience that, in hindsight, seem to have paved the way for Arijit’s meteoric rise.

Today, Arijit isn’t just a singer — he’s a full-fledged brand. And his success story is also a lens into how the music industry has evolved. Where once radio and TV were the only routes to fame, today’s landscape includes streaming platforms, YouTube, and global tours. That visibility has turned playback singers into headline acts, and with that, performance fees have shot up dramatically.

The Financial Reality for Composers vs. Singers in Today’s Music World

Monty also offered a glimpse into the economics behind the scenes. Despite spending lakhs on production — sometimes ₹2 lakh or more on a single song with live instruments and full orchestration — composers themselves often earn just a fraction of the profits. Meanwhile, singers like Arijit now command ₹1–2 crore per show, thanks to their mass appeal and loyal fan base.

For Monty, there’s no bitterness — only admiration. He’s watched Arijit grow, step by step, from a young hopeful into a household name. “He deserves it,” Monty said. “He’s worked hard for it.”

Also Read: Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik And Kiara’s On-Screen Chemistry In War 2’s New Single Gets Mixed Reactions – Romance Flickers, But Fails to Ignite Real Fireworks

Tags: arijit singhcomposer earningsMonty Sharma

RELATED News

Kapur Inheritance Twist: Will Karishma’s Kids Get a Share of Sunjay’s Fortune?
Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence on Lyme Disease Struggle: “I Was Just Trying to Get Through the Day
Paul Mario Day, Original Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 69 — A Founding Voice Remembered
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
You’re in Star-Studded Company: August-Born Celebs & What This Month Has in Store for You

LATEST NEWS

Horoscope for Today– August 1, 2025: A Fresh Start for Every Sign
Ayushman Bharat Scheme In Haryana Faces Crisis As 650 Hospitals Threaten To Withdraw Over ₹500 Crore Dues
Donald Trump Administration Set to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test for Schoolkids
Canva Down: Users Report Outage, Real-Time Status Shows Service Disruptions Worldwide
Marking August 6 Hiroshima Day: The Dawn of Nuclear Warfare & Impact of Nuclear Bombs | Explained
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Human Bones Found At 6th Site, SIT Widens Probe
Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings
President Trump Approves $200 Million Plan To Build Massive 650-Seat Ballroom At White House
German TikToker Noel Robinson Detained In India Over Dance Video Filming Without Permission, Says ‘Still Love India’
National Girlfriends Day 2025: 20+ Gift Ideas, Heartfelt Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved One
Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings
Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings
Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings
Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?