Monty Sharma Reflects on Arijit Singh’s ₹2 Crore Performance Fee and Humble Beginnings

Monty Sharma, the composer behind iconic soundtracks like Saawariya, Black, and Ram-Leela, recently opened up about the staggering rise of singer Arijit Singh — both in fame and in fee. Speaking candidly, Monty revealed that Arijit now charges around ₹2 crore for a single live performance.

The Evolution of Arijit Singh and the Changing Music Industry

It’s a far cry from where Arijit started. Monty fondly recalled a time when Arijit was just an eager learner, quietly sitting in his recording studio for hours, simply observing. “He would be there for six hours straight, wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t take breaks — just sitting and learning,” Monty said. Those humble beginnings reflected a hunger and patience that, in hindsight, seem to have paved the way for Arijit’s meteoric rise.

Today, Arijit isn’t just a singer — he’s a full-fledged brand. And his success story is also a lens into how the music industry has evolved. Where once radio and TV were the only routes to fame, today’s landscape includes streaming platforms, YouTube, and global tours. That visibility has turned playback singers into headline acts, and with that, performance fees have shot up dramatically.

The Financial Reality for Composers vs. Singers in Today’s Music World

Monty also offered a glimpse into the economics behind the scenes. Despite spending lakhs on production — sometimes ₹2 lakh or more on a single song with live instruments and full orchestration — composers themselves often earn just a fraction of the profits. Meanwhile, singers like Arijit now command ₹1–2 crore per show, thanks to their mass appeal and loyal fan base.

For Monty, there’s no bitterness — only admiration. He’s watched Arijit grow, step by step, from a young hopeful into a household name. “He deserves it,” Monty said. “He’s worked hard for it.”

Also Read: Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik And Kiara’s On-Screen Chemistry In War 2’s New Single Gets Mixed Reactions – Romance Flickers, But Fails to Ignite Real Fireworks