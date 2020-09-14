Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants.

Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants. Shweta took to Twitter to share a video featuring clips of Rajput’s fans planting saplings and also shared that over one lakh trees have been planted to celebrate the late actor.

Shweta Singh Kirti said in a tweet that more than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe under Plants for SSR campaign. She added in her tweet, ‘Thank you so much for making it happen’.

The ‘Plants4SSR’ campaign was launched by Shweta on Twitter in remembrance of her brother, following which several fans of the actor across the globe joined the campaign and planted saplings. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. 🌏 #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/o7Gh88OeQd — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

During the hearing before the court yesterday, the NCB had opposed the bail application filed by the accused. It had said that Showik Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may tamper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her (Rhea) position in the society and money power.

