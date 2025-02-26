Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
  More Than Four Months After Liam Payne's Death, Toxicology Report Reveals Shocking New Details- Check Here!

More Than Four Months After Liam Payne’s Death, Toxicology Report Reveals Shocking New Details- Check Here!

The presence of sertraline, a medication used for mental health treatment, was also noted. The combination of these substances provides insight into Payne's state of mind and physical condition at the time of his fall.

More Than Four Months After Liam Payne’s Death, Toxicology Report Reveals Shocking New Details- Check Here!

Liam Payne


Over four months after the heartbreaking death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, new revelations from his toxicology report have come to light.

According to a statement released on February 25 by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, Liam Payne’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was recorded at 0.27 percent when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

This elevated BAC level is known to cause severe impairment and confusion, which may have contributed to the tragic incident.

Traces of Multiple Substances Found

In addition to the high BAC, toxicology tests detected traces of various substances in Payne’s system, including cocaine metabolites such as methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, and cocaethylene.

The presence of sertraline, a medication used for mental health treatment, was also noted. The combination of these substances provides insight into Payne’s state of mind and physical condition at the time of his fall.

Drug Supplier Identified in Investigation

The investigation also highlighted the involvement of Braian Paiz, who allegedly supplied Payne with the drugs. Contrary to earlier claims that he provided them free of charge, evidence presented by the prosecution showed that Paiz was paid for the substances.

Security footage supported this allegation, capturing Payne arriving at the hotel early on October 14, followed by a visit to the reception area to request money. This evidence was deemed sufficient to charge Paiz for his role in the incident.

These new findings shed light on the tragic circumstances surrounding Liam Payne’s death, suggesting that the combination of alcohol and drugs played a crucial role. The investigation is still ongoing, and more details are expected to surface.

Filed under

hollywood news Liam Payne Liam Payne death

