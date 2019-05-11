Mother's Day 2019: 8 iconic Bollywood movies to watch on Mother's Day: his year the auspicious day falls on Sunday. As far as Bollywood is concerned, it has given some of the iconic movies over the years that portrayed mother-son or mother-daughter relationship.

The first thing that comes into our minds if anything happened whether positive or negative is the word mother. The endless love for our most sensitive parent. A mother is always ready to listen, love, care, and an important pillar of every son or daughter would love to call her name. This year the auspicious day falls on Sunday. As far as Bollywood is concerned, it has given some of the iconic movies over the years that portrayed mother-son or mother-daughter relationship.

For this auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day 2019, we take a look around 8 movies that will give you give the perfect time to capture the essence of motherhood.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

The 2001 Bollywood blockbuster witnessed the role of Jaya Bachchan who played the role of a mother and successfully end the son and husband difference.

Paa

Vidya Balan plays the role of a mother who loved her son despite discovering that he had a genetic disorder called progeria (Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome).

Karan Arjun

The action flick starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan and Arjun roles. Raakhee Gulzar, who played an amazing role in the movie. She prayed to Goddess Kali until her murdered sons have their vengeance.

Deewar

The 1975 movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in lead roles. The unforgettable dialogue. Mere Pass Maa Hai is still famous whenever there is an argument between brothers over the property.

Mamta

Monish Rai comes from a wealthy family and is in love with Deviyani, who is poor. Monish has to travel abroad to further his education in law but promises to stay in touch with Deviyani.

Mother India

Nargis plays the role of a poor but righteous woman who struggles to raise her kids while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender. Despite the many hurdles she faces, she successfully passes every calamity.

Sanjog

Sanjog is one film that shows the love of a mother for her son. However, the ultimate sacrifice of a daughter for her mother takes the limelight.

Mom

Sridevi’s last film before her untimely demise who portrayed the role of a mother who took the revenge against the men who had raped her step-daughter and left her for dead. The fil is the perfect watch for every daughter who thinks step-mother cares less.

