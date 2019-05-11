Mother's Day 2019: A day before the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has paid a musical ode to all mothers by releasing a song named Maa. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has shared a throwback photo with her great grandmother on her official Instagram account.

The day to celebrate mothers, i.e Mother’s Day is almost here. Before the big day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid a musical ode to all mothers. A few hours ago, Big B took to his official Twitter account and said that the song titled Maa is a tribute under the creation of Shoojit Sircar, music by Anuj Garg, his son Yajat Garg’s voice along with Big B and lyrics by Puneet Sharma.

In the music video, the makers of the film have paid their respects to strong and inspiring mothers. One can also see a throwback photo of Amitabh Bachchan with his mother Teji Bachchan. In the monochrome photo, he can be seen dressed in formals and his mother is dressed in a saree.

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Yajat Garg, composed by Anuj Garg, penned by Puneet Sharma and produced under the banner of Rising Sun Films, the song has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s song Maa here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has shared a throwback photo with her great grandmother, whom she lovingly calls Dima. In the photo, Sushmita can be seen resting in the arms of her dima. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, the actor called her the strength of love.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He has also been roped in for films like Jhund, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Recently, the actor has also joined hands with Emraan Hashmi for mystery thriller Chehre. Helmed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhirtiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

