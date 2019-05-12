Mother's Day 2019: Here are the glamorous mothers of Bollywood: This Mother's day, let's take a look at the Bollywood mothers who have embraced motherhood and are successfully ruling the fashion and glamour by maintaining their lifestyle.

Mother’s day is celebrated across the world on May 12. This year, every Bollywood fan should adore these beauties as they are fit-as-fiddle. Gone are the days when a Bollywood celebrity got married and she left the acting carrer with the marriage. This Mother’s day, let’s take a look at the Bollywood mothers who have embraced motherhood and are successfully ruling the fashion and glamour by maintaining their lifestyle.

Here are the few actresses in the Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the successful actors in the industry who is still maintaining her figure and professional life. Her little muchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the most clicked starkid. Let us see how this Bollywood mommy will rule the Bollywood with her cuty style.

Malaika Arora

The fitness freak is a mother to a 16-year-old and her recent pictures on social media give fitness goals to the younger generation. Her recent Instagram pictures from her gym gives a much better goal to our young generation to hit the gym.

Karisma Kapoor

karisma Kapoor is a mother to two kids, Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. she is another former Bollywood actress who may not be seen on-screen now but is one big social butterfly. Karisma looks stunning in almost every outing and recently even rocked a sexy black monokini on her vacation.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is easily one of the hottest Bollywood moms considering her amazing fitness. She has taken it upon herself to educate her fans about the benefits of yoga and we often see her posting videos for the same.

Sunny Leone

Sunny has embraced motherhood so well that we often see her take her kids along when she’s off to work and is known to be the loving mommy who even makes their favourite breakfast for them. her recent video with her son gives motherhood goals.

Sonali Bendre

After cancer, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is an inspiration as the mom is back at work now and we have already seen her in a couple of commercials, looking as warm and vibrant as always.

