Mothers Day 2019: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared an adorable throwback picture with her mom Sridevi. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is sitting on the laps of Sridevi and both of them are looking cute posing for the camera with their sweet smiles.

Mothers Day 2019: Finally, the day has arrived when mothers can be thanked for their unnoticed efforts, never-ending support and love, which she never fails to pour on her children. In order to celebrate the lovely occasion, Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to cherish their mothers on social media with throwback pictures. Taking the trend forward, Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture with her mom Sridevi with a caption filled with emotions.

In the picture, Sridevi is wearing a red saree and Janhvi is sitting on her laps dressed in a golden lehenga with a long neckpiece and a small bindi in which the actor is looking very cute. Both of them are looking very happy and are smiling adorably for the camera. It has been a year since the legendary actor Sridevi passed away, but still, her family and friends never forget her during festivals and occasions.

It seems that Janhvi Kpaor is leaving no stone unturned to match the footsteps of her mother professionally. Trying hard to prove herself, the actor is just a film older in the industry and has a huge fan base.

It is just not limited to big screens, the actor has also given her face for many brands and appear in various commercials. The actor will next appear in Gunjan Saxena biopic. She is trying her best to suit her character and is currently undertaking various training sessions of flying. Not only this, she has also signed her first horror-comedy film Rooh-Afza with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Soon the actor will also start with the shoot of her upcoming film Takht which is directed by Karan Johar. Reports suggest that the actor will share the screens with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt. Janhvi Kapoor is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry as she misses no chance of creating a buzz with her fashion game and trend.

