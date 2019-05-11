Mother's Day 2019: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood moms that have been ruling the industry: In the past few years, several A-listed Bollywood actors turned into mothers. The Bollywood mums have proved that they can certainly handle their babies and careers very well. Here are some of the Bollywood A-listed actors who are busy raising their babies but will never let you forget the fact that they rule the tinsel town too.

Mother’s Day 2019: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood moms that have been ruling the industry: Mother’s Day 2019 is already here. A day that celebrates and honours the spirit of motherhood across the globe. Mother’s Day or a way to thank our moms for all the sacrifices they have done while raising us. There is no one stronger than a mother, lesser of a sentence but more of a fact. We owe our mother a lot and Mother’s Day is a small opportunity for people across the world to tell their mother that yes they are lucky to have such an awesome mother in their life. In the past few years, several A-listed Bollywood actors turned into mothers. The Bollywood mums have proved that they can certainly handle their babies and careers very well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Who does not know, Taimur Ali Khan and his hot mother Kareena Kapoor Khan? Taimur has already become a celebrity and paparazzi ‘s favourite. However, that is always a matter a concern for Kareena who wants to keep her child away from the limelight that star-kids get.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone recently made headlines after she adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha. She then welcomed her sons, Asher and Noah, via surrogacy. Ever since the actor is juggling with her roles i.e. being a mother and being an actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After Aradhya Bachchan was born, Aishwarya did take a small break from the industry but the moment she came back she wreaked havoc in the industry. The diva has indeed raised a beautiful daughter and is still spreading her charm on screens.

