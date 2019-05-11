Mother's Day 2019: On the occasion of Mother's day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come out in open to pledge to save every newborn baby. She has shared her experience regarding her pregnancy days. Kareena Kapoor Khan had also honoured the radio jockeys for spreading the awareness against child sexual abuse and routine immunisation.

Mother’s Day 2019: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor who is a UNICEF celebrity advocate has shared her experience on becoming the mother at an event ahead of the Mother’s Day said that when she had delivered Taimur, the first thing she had asked the doctor about protecting the children from various diseases such as Pneumonia and various other diseases. The moment she saw the immunisation chart, she knew this was the only solution for it. During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan honoured the radio jockeys for inculcating the awareness against child sexual abuse and routine immunisation. She said that it’s quite admiring to witness several radio jockeys across the nation who had worked tirelessly to educate, engage and spread the message of our campaign, understand the importance of children’s health, immunisation; especially to young mothers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never shies away in expressing her views regarding the pregnancy. Time and again she has opened up about embracing motherhood.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy in shooting Good News with Akshay Kumar. Earlier, she had worked in Veere Di wedding, along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

Mother’s day is approaching and Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make it even more special. Amitabh Bachchan and Shooijit Sircar has collaborated to dedicate a song for mothers. There is a special montage video, the music is by Anuj Garg and lyrics by Puneet Sharma. It is a beautiful ode to all the mothers, with the version of Bachchan’s voice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App